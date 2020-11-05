1/1
Max A. Kline
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Max's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dodge City - Max A. Kline, Summerville, South Carolina, died February 2, 2020 after a long illness. Max was born January 11, 1952 to Richard and Donna Kline in Dodge City, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife, Iris, daughter Sara (Matt) Campbell (Summerville) and three grandchildren: Keegan Sell, Jolie White, and Ava White. Max also leaves behind a sister, Teri (Terry) Merrifield (Green Valley, Az), and brothers Scott (Denise) Kline (Denver), and Brian (Veronica) Kline (Vancouver, Wa). Max was preceded in death by his parents, Richard D. and Donna Kline, daughter, Amy Amigoni, and infant grandson, Hayden Kaufman.
Max married Iris Thompson on March 13, 1971 in Dodge City. The couple was proud of nearly reaching their 49th year of marriage. Max attended Dodge City public schools and graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1970. Max attended Dodge City Community College, Kansas State University, and graduated from Newman University, Dodge City. His major was Animal Science and then later finished his education with a Master's Degree in Elementary Education. Max was a hard worker, spending many years working in the beef industry and later changing careers to become a commodities broker and financial adviser. Max returned to school and completed his working years teaching freshman high school algebra and middle school math. He retired due to declining health in 2015 and happily moved to Summerville in July of 2018 to be closer to Sara and her family.
Max enjoyed working with youth at school, church, and with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. He played duplicate bridge and enjoyed remodeling and building to make home improvements for family and friends. He enjoyed working and spending time on his family's farm and hunting with friends. He enjoyed bird watching, learning new things, and loved being with his grandchildren and other family. He made awesome homemade ice cream.
A memorial service will at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City. The family requests those attending the service to please wear face masks. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Max's name for the youth group program, at the Summerville Church of Christ. in care of Swaim Funeral Home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swaim Funeral Chapel - Dodge City

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved