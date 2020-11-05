Dodge City - Max A. Kline, Summerville, South Carolina, died February 2, 2020 after a long illness. Max was born January 11, 1952 to Richard and Donna Kline in Dodge City, Kansas.
He is survived by his wife, Iris, daughter Sara (Matt) Campbell (Summerville) and three grandchildren: Keegan Sell, Jolie White, and Ava White. Max also leaves behind a sister, Teri (Terry) Merrifield (Green Valley, Az), and brothers Scott (Denise) Kline (Denver), and Brian (Veronica) Kline (Vancouver, Wa). Max was preceded in death by his parents, Richard D. and Donna Kline, daughter, Amy Amigoni, and infant grandson, Hayden Kaufman.
Max married Iris Thompson on March 13, 1971 in Dodge City. The couple was proud of nearly reaching their 49th year of marriage. Max attended Dodge City public schools and graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1970. Max attended Dodge City Community College, Kansas State University, and graduated from Newman University, Dodge City. His major was Animal Science and then later finished his education with a Master's Degree in Elementary Education. Max was a hard worker, spending many years working in the beef industry and later changing careers to become a commodities broker and financial adviser. Max returned to school and completed his working years teaching freshman high school algebra and middle school math. He retired due to declining health in 2015 and happily moved to Summerville in July of 2018 to be closer to Sara and her family.
Max enjoyed working with youth at school, church, and with the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. He played duplicate bridge and enjoyed remodeling and building to make home improvements for family and friends. He enjoyed working and spending time on his family's farm and hunting with friends. He enjoyed bird watching, learning new things, and loved being with his grandchildren and other family. He made awesome homemade ice cream.
A memorial service will at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Dodge City. The family requests those attending the service to please wear face masks. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Max's name for the youth group program, at the Summerville Church of Christ. in care of Swaim Funeral Home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.