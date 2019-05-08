|
|
Melynda "Mindy" Renee Suddock 39, of Mound Valley, Kansas passed away Friday, May 3, 2019. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Potts Chapel and a celebration of Mindy's life will be held at Mound Valley Cemetery in Mound Valley, Kansas on Friday, May 10th at 3:00 PM.
Mindy was born February 23, 1980 in Spearville, Kansas to Darlois Kay (Suddock) Burkhart and Dennis Daniels. Mindy grew up and spent most of her life in Mound Valley. She enjoyed fishing, drinking a beer, and spending time with her friends and family. Mindy was a dedicated employee at Cobalt Boats. Her hard work and dedication payed off when she was recently promoted to Supervisor. Mindy will be remembered as a devoted mother to her children, a beloved sister, and a friend to all that got the honor of meeting her, Mindy never met a stranger.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Darlois Kay (Suddock) Burkhart and her grandparents.
Mindy's loving memory will carry on with her children; sons, Christopher Nicola, and Jase Burris, daughters, Maddison Pontious and Daniel Burris, stepfather, Mark Burkhart of Spearville, Kansas, brother, Clayton Burkhart of Kinsley, Kansas, stepsister, Angela Steiner of Winfield, Kansas and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 8, 2019