DODGE CITY - Merna M. Jones, 80, died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at her home.
Merna was born July 17, 1938 at Colby, Kansas the daughter of Roy and Estella Searls. She was a resident of dodge city for 40 plus years moving here from Newton Kansas.
She was a member of the First Christian Church and worked at Dillions as a grocery Checker for 23 years until her retirement on July 18, 1997.
Survivors include: her son, Paul Jones and wife Christina, Nacogdoches, Texas; close friend, Jane Depew, Dodge City, Kansas; 2 brothers, Roy Searls, Atwood, Kansas, Jim Searls, Arkansas; 2 half brothers, Garry Gahm, Dodge City, Melvin Gahm, Boulevard, Missouri; 3 grand children, Roger, Summer, Stevie; adopted grand daughter, Yojana; and her 4 dogs, Jodi Miki, Moses and Poppy.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers and sisters, Myrtel Searls, Othel L. Gahm, Virgil Gahm, Jesse Graves, Irene Searls, Luretta Searls, Delbert Hill and Verlin Hill.
Funeral service will be at 10:00 am Friday, July 5, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Dodge City, with pastor Brian VanArsdale officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Friends may call from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm Wednesday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Ford County Humane Society in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 2, 2019