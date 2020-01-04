Home

Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Dodge City Church Of The Nazarene
Dodge City,, KS
Micaela Calleros Mendoza


1943 - 2020
Micaela Calleros Mendoza Obituary
DODGE CITY - Micaela Calleros Mendoza, 76, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas.
She was born September 29, 1943 the daughter of Eduvijes Calleros and Anita Barraza. On December 24, 1966 she married Isaias Mendoza in Matamoros, Chihuahua. He survives.
Mica worked at the Travel Lodge and the Dodge House as a housekeeper for 30 years. She loved going to her kids' sporting events and school functions. She especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed feeding her family including her extended family even the college kids and the whole neighborhood. She loved listening to music especially Kenney Rogers. She also always sat down to watch her favorite soap operas. She had many friends and knew no stranger, when you saw her she always had a smile.
Other survivors include: 3 sons, Jesse Mendoza and wife Keja, Francisco "Pancho" Mendoza and wife Martha, and Tony Mendoza and wife Jennifer, all of Dodge City; 1 sister, Maria Barraza, Cimarron, Kansas; 1 brother, Edujives Calleros and wife Germana, Juarez, Mexico; 9 Grandchildren. Anthony, Adrian, Arec, Aaron, Sydney, Alec, Sabrina, Gabriella, Jacob; 3 Great Grandchildren, Olivia, Charlie and Emiliano; and numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog Tino.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 3 brothers, Mario Calleros, Pancho Calleros, and Guadalupe Calleros.
Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Dodge City Church Of The Nazarene, Dodge City, Kansas with Pastor David Charles officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from noon to 7:00 pm Monday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the American Diabetes Association or the both in care of Zielger Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 4, 2020
