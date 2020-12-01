1/1
Michael Eugene Hoar
1950 - 2020
Michael Eugene Hoar, age 70, passed away on November 28th, 2020, at his home in Dodge City, Kansas. He was born on March 5th, 1950 to Edwin and Vesta Hoar in Hays, KS. He married Linda Flax on July 13th, 1974. Mike worked for Youthville of Dodge City for 42 years spending the later part of his career as the director. During his time there, he impacted many youth as well as influenced many of his colleagues.
After a few years of retirement, he became the Director at the Manna House in January to continue his service to the community. Through his work and collaboration with many different agencies including the Dodge City Kiwanis Club, Mike was able to improve the lives of many people throughout the area of Dodge City and Southwest Kansas.
Mike truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; playing poker, hunting, traveling, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; their two sons, Shawn(Tia) Hoar and Aiden (Sam) Hoar; two grandchildren, Keanan and Jaedan Hoar; three sisters, Reta (Felix) Martinez, Patricia (Kent) Pierce, Kathy Pool; one brother, Jim (Mary) Hoar; lifelong friend, Ray (Sara) Wilkerson; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Vesta Hoar, and his brother, John Hoar.
A husband, a father, a brother, a son, an uncle, a mentor and a best friend to many, Mike will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
At this time, the family requests a private family only service. The service will be live streamed from Mike's Facebook account Wednesday December 2nd, at 10 a.m. A memorial will be held at a later date in 2021, when it is safe for all to gather and celebrate the life of Mike Hoar. Those wishing to make memorial contributions may do so to the Amy Wilkerson Memorial Fund or the Manna House.
Swaim Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 1, 2020.
