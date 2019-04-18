|
Funeral Services for Lamar, Colorado resident, Todd Harvey will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 19, 2019 at the Lamar Christian Church in Lamar, Colorado with Rev. Ian Blacker officiating. Interment will follow in the Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation for Todd will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 18, 2019 with family present from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Lamar, Colorado.
Michael "Todd" Harvey, affectionately always know as Todd, passed away on April 13, 2019 at the age of 46 years old doing what he loved – wrestling.
Todd was born in Guymon, Oklahoma on June 12, 1972 to Michael Harvey and Jeanie Whisnant Harvey. Todd was welcomed home with an older brother, Brian, waiting for him.
The family moved to Colby, Kansas, then lived in Dodge City until 1980. Mike moved the boys to Yuma, Colorado in December 1980. In December 1981, Mike and Gail Euhus Harvey were married. In July 1986 the family moved to Lamar, Colorado and Todd started his Freshman year as a Lamar Savage.
Todd was active in his years of high school participating in sports and other school sponsored activities. He played football, but his greatest love was by far wrestling, where he took 2nd in State his Senior year. He was also DECA President in 1990, and Winter Sports King his Senior year. Todd graduated in May 1990 and was active that summer wrestling and preparing for college wrestling at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas. He was there two years and then transferred to Pueblo to finish his education at the University of Southern Colorado. Todd graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Majoring in Business Management on August 14, 1998.
While Todd was in Pueblo, he worked for Prutches Garage Door Company and learned that trade. After finishing college, he started his own garage door business in Pueblo until he decided to move back to Lamar.
On December 2, 1999, Todd bumped into a lovely gal he knew from high school, Lisa Hawkins, at the Cow Palace. The two were united in marriage on August 2, 2003 at the Lamar Christian Church.
Todd then moved to the Lamar Light and Power and then to his current employer, Prowers County Road & Bridge Department for the past 4 years.
His two biggest joys of his live were his two sons. On June 11, 2004 Michael Reece was born. Lisa talked Todd into another baby and Kasen James was born on September 18, 2007. The whole family kept busy with soccer, wrestling, baseball, football, square dancing, and fishing. Todd enjoyed fishing, weight-lifting, kayaking, and owning guns. He enjoyed coaching kids sports and the kids all loved him. Todd will be remembered for the smile on his face and his infectious laugh.
Todd will be sadly missed by his wife, Lisa, boys, Reece and Kasen of the family home; mothers, Jeanie (Frank) Rose and Gail Harvey; mother-in-law, Linda Hawkins; brothers, Brian (Amy) Harvey, Zeb (Lexi) Harvey, brother-in-law, Chad (Jennifer) Hawkins; sister-in-law, Amy Kouba Allen and Shannon (Neil) Klocker; nieces and nephews, Zach (Serina) Harvey, Grace Harvey, Morgan Harvey, Aspen Hawkins, Stetson Hawkins, Harper Hawkins, and Jewell Klocker; Todd's best friends, Brick his loyal dog, Monte Tinnes, and Justin Rangel. Todd is also survived by many other wonderful friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Harvey and father-in-law, Jim Hawkins.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Reece and Kasen Harvey Educational Fund in care of Community State Bank, 717 N. Main, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 18, 2019