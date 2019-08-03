|
|
Michael Ralph Drennan "Mike" was born in Bloom, Kansas on October 2, 1933 and moved to Phoenix in 1979. He left those of us that love him on July 31, 2019 after a hard fought 12-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease. He was born into a cowboy lifestyle that included riding race horses in his preteen years, rodeoing, roping and ultimately training, showing and judging horses as well as breeding and raising Quarter Horses. He held a judge's card for the American Quarter Horse Association for over 35 years along with several other breed associations. He judged the most prestigious shows in the US and Canada and was asked by AQHA to judge shows and give clinics in foreign countries at a time when they were expanding worldwide. He loved sports and attended Cardinals games and the Phoenix Suns for 26 years. But his true passion was helping people with their horses, even offering advice to strangers when he noticed someone having trouble with their horse at a show. He freely gave of his time to locals at clinics and welcomed any ropers that showed up at his place for a tune up. Mike served in the Army during the Korean War, being stationed in Germany for 2 years. He is survived by his wife Gayle of 40 years, nieces Margaret Spanier and Kathy Leonard, their spouses Richard Spanier and Dennis Leonard, Margaret and Richard's sons Seth and Sean Spanier, Seth's wife, Chris and their 2 boys Dylan and Ryan. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Barrows Neurological Foundation or Hospice of the Valley. Celebration of his Life will be held on October 2nd at Grayhawk Golf Resort at 5 pm, western or casual attire please.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 3, 2019