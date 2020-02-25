|
Dodge City – Michael Shane Williams, 64, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
Michael was born December 6, 1955 at Lamar, Colorado, the son of Terry and Anita (Atkinson) Williams. He was a Dodge City resident for over 50 years.
Michael was a graduate of DCHS, Dodge City Community College and Pittsburg State University. He attended K.U. Medical School. He received his teaching degree from Saint Mary's of the Plains College, Dodge City.
Michael taught and coached at Fowler High School. He taught at Pratt Community College and Dodge City Community College in the Science Department until he retired in 2018.
On March 25, 1997 he married Terri Rose in Las Vegas, Nevada.
He enjoyed golfing, traveling, DCCC football and many other sports. But his main passion was always his family that he loved with all of his heart; his greatest gift in life was his two sons, Shane and Xander.
Survivors include: His Wife Terri of 22 years, his 2 sons Shane and Xander Williams, both of Dodge City; sister, Kim Stucker and husband Dan, Kansas City, Kansas; brother; Craig Williams and wife Tomi, Spearville, Kansas; many nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at First United Methodist Church, Dodge City with Rev. Jerre Nolte officiating. Friends may sign the book from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Michael Williams Family, or First United Methodist Church, both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Feb. 25, 2020