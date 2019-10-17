Home

Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 227-2136
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Swaim Funeral Home - Dodge City
1901 6th Ave
Dodge City, KS 67801
Michael Wayne Davis


1951 - 2019
Michael Wayne Davis Obituary
DODGE CITY - Michael Wayne Davis, 67, died October 6, 2019 at Ascension Via Christi-St. Joseph Campus, Wichita. He was born on October 9, 1951 at Shenandoah, Iowa the son of Charles and Donna (Reed) Davis.
Michael was a graduate of Garden City High School. He joined the US Army serving during the Vietnam War. After the service he returned to Garden City and worked for the Finney County Sheriff's Office. Mike later went to work in the oil field as a Certified Safety Inspector for several years. In 1996 he received a law enforcement degree from the Kansas Law Enforcement Academy at Hutchinson and continued his career in law enforcement. He was currently working as a gaming agent for the Kansas Gaming and Racing Board at Boot Hill Casino in Dodge City.
Mike is survived by his wife, Judy Davis of Dodge City; two sons, Jason Collins of Akron, Colorado and Gare Davis of Chicago, Illinois; three daughters, Jaime Lamb of Newton, Jennifer Collins and significant other Curtis Jackson of Newton, and Jessica Geil and husband Aaron of Denver, Colorado; four grandchildren, Brianna Garces-Solliman and husband Lucas, Madyson Lamb and significant other Guy Wright, Cameron Collins and Colton Collins; a brother, Kurt Davis and wife Stephanie and their children Amanda and Drew of Victoria, Texas; brothers and sister-in-law, Mike and Kathy Weatherman and family, Tom and Tina Weatherman and family, and Tim and Trudy Kaupand and family; as well as many friends and fellow officers of law. He was preceded in death by his parents and father and mother-in-law, Tuney and Lois Weatherman.
Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00 PM with Mr. Jeff Hiers presiding. Memorials are suggested to the Michael Davis Memorial Fund to be used for families of fallen officers in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 17, 2019
