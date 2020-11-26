1/1
Mildred Arlene Shellito
1932 - 2020
Mildred Arlene Shellito, 88, St. Joseph, Missouri, formerly of Dodge City, Kansas, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at a local hospital.
She was born September 27, 1932, in Wakefield, Kansas, to Russell A. (Dick) and Ruth N. Grogg. Mildred graduated from high school in Gaylord, Kansas.
Mildred married Arthur Leo Shellito on May 21, 1950. He preceded her in death in August 2011.
Mildred and Leo started out their married years in the military at Barstow, California, where their two sons were born. They later moved to Salina, Kansas, and then to St. Joseph, Missouri. In 1981, they moved to Dodge City, Kansas, where Mildred spent the next 37 years before moving back to St. Joseph in 2017.
Mildred was a member of the First Christian Church in Dodge City, and active in the Ladies Circle there. After moving to St. Joseph, she attended Grace Evangelical Church whenever she could. Mildred and Leo loved to travel in their RV and spent many winters in Arizona with it. Mildred also enjoyed spending time with friends, attending Bible Studies, quilting, crocheting, and reading. She loved her family and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Neva McComas; and two beloved granddaughters, Annetta and Carrie Shellito.
Survivors include her sons, Steven (Becky) Shellito of St. Joseph and Dennis (Jeannine) Shellito of Fort Morgan, Colorado; five grandchildren, Adam, Jacob, Kyle, Mandy, and Ben; five great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.
Graveside services 3 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at Benton Church Cemetery in Forest City, Missouri. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com
Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain Funeral Home & Monuments, LLC - Mound City
1705 Ridge Dr.
Mound City, MO 64470
(660) 442-5300
