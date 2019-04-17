Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley P.O. Box 663
Jetmore, KS 67854
620-357-8331
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Beckwith Funeral Home, Inc. - Jetmore
121 Bramley P.O. Box 663
Jetmore, KS 67854
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
United Presbyterian Church
Jetmore, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Demoret
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Mae Demoret


1914 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mildred Mae Demoret Obituary
Jetmore – Mildred Mae Demoret, 105, passed away April 15, 2019 at Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center, Jetmore.
She was born February 5, 1914 in Dodge City, the daughter of Clark O. and Alta Wilson Orebaugh. A lifetime area resident, she was a homemaker/farmer.
She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church and United Presbyterian Women, both of Jetmore. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed cooking.
On August 3, 1932, she married Clarence Johnson Demoret in Dodge City. He died September 14, 2007.
Survivors include: two sons, Larry (Ramona) Demoret, Dodge City, Gene (Marilyn) Demoret, Jetmore; daughter, Joan Kirchoff, Garden City; a brother, Clark Orebaugh Jr., Wichita; sister-in-law, Opal Eichman, Jetmore; eighteen grandchildren; fifty-nine great grandchildren and seventy-six great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Melbourn Demoret; daughter-in-law, Dixie Demoret; son-in-law, Jim Kirchoff; three brothers, Lloyd, Leo and Melvin Orebaugh and three sisters, Fern Wintamute, Jean and Phyllis Orebaugh.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, Jetmore, with Rev. Mark Durham presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City.
Memorials may be given to Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center, Jetmore in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now