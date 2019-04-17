|
|
Jetmore – Mildred Mae Demoret, 105, passed away April 15, 2019 at Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center, Jetmore.
She was born February 5, 1914 in Dodge City, the daughter of Clark O. and Alta Wilson Orebaugh. A lifetime area resident, she was a homemaker/farmer.
She was a member of the United Presbyterian Church and United Presbyterian Women, both of Jetmore. She was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed cooking.
On August 3, 1932, she married Clarence Johnson Demoret in Dodge City. He died September 14, 2007.
Survivors include: two sons, Larry (Ramona) Demoret, Dodge City, Gene (Marilyn) Demoret, Jetmore; daughter, Joan Kirchoff, Garden City; a brother, Clark Orebaugh Jr., Wichita; sister-in-law, Opal Eichman, Jetmore; eighteen grandchildren; fifty-nine great grandchildren and seventy-six great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Melbourn Demoret; daughter-in-law, Dixie Demoret; son-in-law, Jim Kirchoff; three brothers, Lloyd, Leo and Melvin Orebaugh and three sisters, Fern Wintamute, Jean and Phyllis Orebaugh.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Saturday at United Presbyterian Church, Jetmore, with Rev. Mark Durham presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City.
Memorials may be given to Hodgeman County Long Term Care Center, Jetmore in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 17, 2019