Hutchinson - Nancy Ann Ditges, 65, died October 22, 2019, at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born August 25, 1954, in Dodge City, to Raymond and Marie (Stegman) Meier.
Nancy graduated from Dodge City Senior High School in 1972. She retired October 1, 2019, as Executive Secretary for Reno County Education Cooperative #610. In addition, Nancy filled her desire to work with law enforcement by being employed with the Hutchinson Police Department, Reno County Sherriff's Department, and the Reno County District Attorney's office. Nancy enjoyed visiting friends and researching genealogy. She was a devoted member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, South Hutchinson.
On May 29, 1976, she married Leslie 'Les' Ditges at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Dodge City.
Nancy is survived by: husband of 43 years, Les of Hutchinson and brother, Patrick Meier and wife Kathleen of Centralia, KS.
She was preceded in death by: her parents and brother, Michael Meier.
Parish Rosary will be 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 28, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 612 S. Maple, South Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, with Father Charles Seiwert officiating. Inurnment will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, November 4, 2019, in the Mausoleum at Maple Grove Cemetery, 2350 Matt Down Lane, Dodge City.
Per Nancy's wishes, she would prefer memorials rather than flowers. Memorials may be made to Holy Cross Catholic School (for student scholarships) or Reno County Education Cooperative #610 (to benefit the audiology department), in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
The family invites those attending Nancy's service to wear casual attire and not be saddened by her death, but to celebrate a life well lived.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 26, 2019