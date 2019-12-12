|
DODGE CITY - Nancy C. Isenbart, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on Friday, December 6, 2019 in Dodge City, Kansas at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer.
She was born July 23, 1952 at Hugoton, Kansas the daughter of Laurence and Edna Faye (Renfro) Brower. Nancy grew up on a farm in Moscow, Kansas and attended schools in Moscow and Hugoton. She moved to Dodge in the early 70's and began working as a CNA at the Kansas Soldiers Home in Fort Dodge where she met her husband Stephen. On July 7, 1973 she married Stephen Isenbart at Dodge City, Kansas. He survives.
Nancy worked as a CNA and CMA for over 30 years at Fort Dodge before retiring and then working part-time for several years as a CNA at Trinity Manor in Dodge City. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards and most importantly she loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughter Kassidy. Nancy was filled with compassion, kindness, and genuine love in her whole being. She had a special way of touching the lives of everyone who knew her. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. Nancy will be greatly missed and forever loved.
Survivors also include: her daughter, Charlene Figger and husband Jason, Dodge City, Kansas; 3 sisters, LaRonda Soder, Overland Park, Kansas, Deborah Brower, Overland Park, Kansas, and Trish George and husband Dave, Irvine, California; a brother, John Brower and wife Donna, Derby, Kansas; a granddaughter, Kassidy Figger, Dodge City, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral Service will be 10:00 am Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City with Fr. Juan Salas presiding. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Ashland, Kansas. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 12, 2019