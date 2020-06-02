Dodge City – Nancy Elizabeth McConnell, 81, died May 29, 2020 at the Brookdale Senior Living Center in Dodge City. She was born on September 21, 1938 in Dodge City, Kansas, the only child born to Bob and Betty (Strong) Johnson.
Nancy attended school in Dodge City where she participated in the Drill Team, reigned as the High School Football Queen her senior year and was a member of the 1st Annual Tournament of Champions Committee. Nancy went on to Kansas State University where she was an officer and member of PI Beta Phi. She graduated from Kansas State University with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education.
Nancy married Kent McConnell on June 18th, 1960. They lived in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, Wichita, Independence and Dodge City, Kansas. Nancy was a preschool and elementary school teacher in both Bartlesville, Oklahoma and Independence, Kansas. In Dodge City Nancy was a Library assistant at Central and Northwest Elementary schools. She was an active member of P.E.O., the First Presbyterian church and later attended the First United Methodist church. Nancy-Nan-Grandma Nan loved to spend time with friends and family. She enjoyed traveling especially their annual trips to Estes Park, Colorado. She enjoyed sewing, golf, swimming, playing games, Bridge and going to Kansas State Football games.
She is survived by her husband Kent McConnell of Dodge City, and her son Steve McConnell and his wife Jill of Bixby, Oklahoma, her daughter Susan Smith and husband Rodger of Shawnee, Kansas as well as three grandchildren, Drew McConnell and wife Ashley, James and Jason Smith and three great grandchildren, Maggie, Dillion, and Hudson McConnell.
She was preceded in death by her parents Bob and Betty Johnson,father and mother-in-law Vernon and Alta McConnell and nephews James Pitetti and Glen Kennedy.
Funeral service will be held at First United Methodist Church on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Jerre Nolte presiding. The family ask that you please wear a mask while attending the funeral at the church. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Dodge City Library Foundation in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jun. 2, 2020.