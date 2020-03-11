|
Dodge City – Nancy Mae Stwalley, 58, went home to be with her Savior Jesus on March 9, 2020. She was born on November 20, 1961 at Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Keith Raymond and Shirley Nancy (Treanor) Stwalley.
She graduated from Mullinville High School on May 17, 1979 and attended Dodge City Community College and graduated on May 18, 1980 with a certificate in secretarial technology. Nancy worked at JcPenney's in the sales department and later for the city of Dodge City as a secretary and receptionist. She has worked the last seventeen years as the church secretary for Grace Community Church. Nancy loved to crochet in her spare time. She had an eye for decorating and loved to decorate Grace Community Church for all the seasons throughout the year especially at Christmas Time.
She was a member of the Grace Community Church of Dodge City.
She is survived by her mother Shirley Stwalley of Dodge City; two sisters Nellma Gehman and husband Dan of Wichita; Marcy Price and husband Conway of Ensign; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Keith Raymond Stwalley.
Funeral service will be held at Grace Community Church on Thursday March 12, 2020 at 10:30 AM with Pastor Kirk Larson presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Grace Community Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 11, 2020