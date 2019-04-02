|
Deerfield - Natalia "Nettie" Lopez, 90, died Saturday, March 30, 2019 at the Kearny County Hospital in Lakin, Kansas. She was born December 1, 1928 in Dodge City, Kansas the daughter of Emidio & Petra (Seguda) Moreno.
Nettie grew up South of Dodge City known as Mexican Village where she worked at a cleaners. On March 5, 1957, she married Ralph Lopez at St. Mary Catholic Church in Garden City. They lived in Deerfield where she was a stay at home mom. When her kids grew up, she started cleaning at the United Methodist Church and at Santa Fe Motors. She then worked at High Plains Retirement Village in Lakin, Kansas until her retirement at the age of 62. After her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Nettie also enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family.
Survivors include her husband Ralph Lopez of the home; six children Fatima "Tina" & husband Joe Gonzales of Garden City, Kansas, Daniel & wife Santa Anna Lopez of Garden City, Kansas, Beatrice & husband Kevin Novack of Deerfield, Kansas, Raymond & wife Cristy Lopez of Garden City, Kansas, Cecilia "Sissy" & husband Leslie Davis of Deerfield, Kansas, and Allan Lopez of Deerfield, Kansas; 14 Grandchildren; 37 Great-Grandchildren; and 4 Great Great Grandchildren. Nettie is preceded in death by her parents; a son Gregory Lopez; a Grandson Scott Gonzales; a Great-Granddaughter Raelyn Maddux; and 5 sisters Lupe Guillen, Blanch Gonzales, Snow Sandoval, Pilar Sandoval, & Raquel Moreno.
A vigil service and rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Lakin, Kansas. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 also at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Fr. Peter Tran as Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Deerfield Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Garnand Funeral Home in Lakin, Kansas. The family suggests memorials given to Christ The King Catholic Church in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at garnandfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by: Garnand Funeral Home, 508 N. Main St., PO Box 91, Lakin, Ks. 67860, 620-355-7575.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 2, 2019