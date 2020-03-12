|
|
Wright - Neil David Salmans, 79, died March 6, 2020 at Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, Mexico. He was born on December 11, 1940 at San Diego, California, the son of Vance and Susie (Hertel) Salmans.
Neil grew up in Hanston where he enjoyed participating in sports and helping with harvest on a custom cutting crew. Neil married Doris Tasset on October 24, 1959 in Windthorst, and together they raised 7 children. Neil established a career as a data processing manager for Centel prior to taking an early retirement.
Neil enjoyed farming, gardening, and woodworking in his shop. He also enjoyed spending time at his cabin in the Colorado mountains as well as fishing at Cedar Creek in Texas. His family was always special to him and he especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren.
Neil was a member of Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Wright.
Neil is survived by his son, Keith Salmans (Lydia) of Ulysses; 5 daughters, Ronda Posch (Darryl) of Andover, Peggy Campbell (David) of Gunter, Texas, Audry Flores (Antonio) of Hutchinson, Kelli Kennedy (Juan) of Wichita, and Kami Johnson (Robert) of Olathe; 22 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 3 brothers, Norman Salmans, Nyle Salmans (Ginger), and Nevin Salmans (Jolene). He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Doris Salmans; daughter, Deena Reed; son-in-law, Greg Reed; and brother, Nick Salmans.
Funeral mass will be held at Saint Andrew Catholic Church in Wright on Saturday, March 14, at 10:00 AM with Rev. Robert Schremmer presiding. Burial will follow at Saint Andrew Cemetery in Wright. Vigil service will be at Saint Andrew Catholic Church on Friday, March 13, at 7:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Neil Salmans Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home. Condolences and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 12, 2020