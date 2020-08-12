1/
Norma C. Cofer
1930 - 2020
GARDEN CITY – Norma C. Cofer, 90, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital, Garden City.
She was born January 8, 1930 at Great Bend, the daughter of Domingo and Ruth (Barth) Scotti. She was the Postmaster at Ft. Dodge for 27 years until retiring in December 1994 at which time she moved to Garden City.
She was a longtime member of St. Cornelius Episcopal Church in Dodge City as well as the VFW and American Legion Ladies Auxiliaries. She was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol and enjoyed her flowers, gardening and traveling.
On June 17, 1947 she married Wayne Farley at Great Bend. He preceded her in death on August 19, 1970. She later married Richard Cofer. He preceded her in death also.
Survivors include: her 2 daughters, Linda Schlegel and Janet Cox both of Garden City; a sister, Rosina Helsel, Great Bend; 2 grandchildren, Dustin Schlegel and Heather Schlegel (Sandy), 2 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Gloria Janatello.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 am Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City, with Fr. John Seatvet officiating. There will be no public viewing, the casket will remain closed.
The family suggests memorials to Howard Gotschall VFW Post 1714 in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
