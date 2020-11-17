Norma Huffman Noland, 68, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City, KS.
She was born April 27, 1952 in Pratt, Kansas, the daughter of William Huffman and Audrey Huffman Nilhas. She graduated from Jetmore High School, and attended college at Dodge City Community College then nursing school in Miami, Oklahoma.
As a registered nurse, her passion for nursing showed working in many regions throughout the United States ending with our local Western Plains Medical Complex in Dodge City.
She actively embraced the Lord as a member of the Church of Christ in Dodge City.
Norma had a desire to collect unique items from our Americana history including angels who watched over her while she gardened and cared for her beloved pets and guided her gentle heart to embrace her grandchildren who were always in her thoughts.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter Fiona Noland Rutledge, mother Audrey Nilhas, father William Edward Huffman Sr., step-dad Merle Nilhas, brother Bill Huffman.
Survivors include her daughter Diantha (Jason) Rutledge, grandsons Gavin and Damien, Wyoming, brother Jeff (Pam) Nilhas, Dodge City, two sisters Merlene Nilhas, Dodge City, sister Barbara (Doug) Rich, Lawrence, Kansas, nieces Darcie Osgood, Lindsey Heckert, Amber Nilhas, one great nephew and two great nieces.
Graveside Service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City with Gary Bennett officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. The family suggests memorials to Church of Christ, Dodge City or the Humane Society of your choice. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.