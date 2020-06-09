DODGE CITY - Norma Joyce Clare, 77, went to be with the Lord peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

She was a gifted artist and loved to teach her craft to others. She is well known in Dodge City and surrounding areas for her artistic talent and infectious zest for life. She will be dearly missed by her family, her wide circle of friends, and her artistic community.

Norma is survived by her life partner, John, her three sons, Mel and wife Mischelle, Del and wife Michele, and Kel and wife Sue; 6 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no public services. A memorial to Norma is located at the 2nd Avenue Art Guild at 608 N. 2nd in downtown Dodge City. She would love nothing more than for her spirit to be remembered through her art.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store