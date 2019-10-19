|
|
Dodge City - Normalee Konecny, 93, died October 16, 2019 at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. She was born on December 12, 1925 on the family farm in Ford County, the daughter of Joseph Andrew and Matilda Josephine (Kimbrel) Reinert.
Normalee attended school at Sacred Heart Catholic School and then at St. Mary's Academy until it was destroyed by a tornado. On October 29, 1949, she was united in marriage to Joseph Lawrence Konecny. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2007. After their marriage, the couple moved to Wichita before moving back to the family farm near Dodge City.
Normalee was a farm wife, helping out where ever she was needed. She would drive the truck during harvest, bring meals to the field, move equipment, and go for parts. Joe and Normalee raised six children together. She enjoyed following all of their activities. Her favorite times included Sunday afternoon drives with Joe and family gatherings at the farm.
She was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City.
Normalee is survived by three sons, Michael Konecny and significant other Brad Garrett of Houston, Texas, Kevin Konecny and fiancée Marie James of Blanchard, Oklahoma, and Rick Konecny and wife Tammy of Dodge City; two daughters, Joni Bunnell of Minneola and Kathy Collins of Tallahassee, Florida; 15 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren with one on the way. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; son, Rocky; brother, Bernard "Pat" Reinert; and three sisters, Bess Stone, Ione Buchanan, and Leone Burnett.
Funeral Mass will be held at Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 AM with Father Juan Salas presiding. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery in rural Ford County. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from noon until 7:00 PM with a vigil service following at the funeral home at 7:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Sacred Heart Endowment Fund or Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Oct. 19, 2019