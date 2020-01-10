|
DODGE CITY - Norman Dean Peterson, 84, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at SunPorch of Dodge City.
He was born July 25, 1935 in Ford County, the son of Henry L. and Myrtle May (Smith) Peterson. He was a lifetime area resident and served in the United States Army as a Cannoneer during the Vietnam War. He was a baker at the South Dillons in Dodge City as well as a house painter.
He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, reading, radio controlled planes and loved his dog, Ruby, and making teddy bears for family.
His survivors include: a sister, Ethel Peterson, Dodge City; a sister-in-law, Frances Burkey, Hutchinson; his nieces and nephews, Nancy Browne and husband Cliff, Judy Byer and husband Jack, Dennis Peterson, Darrel Peterson and wife Vicki, Susan Bristor and husband Randy, Terry Skinner and husband Jerry, Vicki Austin and husband Jim, Becky Steinkuehler, Lindy Duree and husband Warren, Kathy Konrade and husband Tom, Sandy Ontiberos, Tammy Schweitzer and husband Randy, Billie Diane Kroeker and husband Richard, Rita Clark and husband Joe, Rhonda Zywicki, Sheena Wyatt, and John Smith; numerous great nieces and nephews, numerous great great nieces and nephews, and a great great great nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 3 brothers, Harry, Victor, and Robert Peterson; 2 sisters, Arlene Dumler and Viola Steinkuehler; 2 brothers-in-law, Herman Dumler and Jiggs Steinkuehler; a sister-in-law, Audrey Peterson; a nephew, Mickey Peterson; 2 nieces, Glenda Crawford and Tonya Day; and numerous dogs that are waiting for him at the rainbow bridge.
Private family services will be held. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Pets Miracle Network in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jan. 10, 2020