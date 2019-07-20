Home

Olen "Yogi" Ecclestion


1941 - 2019
Olen "Yogi" Ecclestion Obituary
Olen "Yogi" Ecclestion, 77, passed away July 7, 2019 in Wichita. He was born October 23, 1941 at Fowler, the son of Thurman and Onis (Tullis) Eccleston.
He graduated from Fowler High School and served in the Kansas National Guard. He was a house painter by trade. On March 1, 1964, he married Denise Cook in Dodge City. She preceded him in death on August 27, 2017.
Olen is survived by two daughters,Mandy Kelly and Tandy Decatur, two grandsons, Brandon Decatur and Garrett Williams, all of Wichita; a sister, Sharlet Morrison, and two brothers, Jake and Mark Eccleston. He was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law, Tom Kelly.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 20, 2019
