Cimarron – Orris Franzitta, 59, passed away at his home in Cimarron, on September 6, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1961 in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and was the son of Sam and Ella Faye (Gram) Franzitta.
During his childhood, Orris lived with his family in Indiana. In 1979, he graduated from Landmark Christian School in Michigan City, Indiana. Upon graduation, Orris attended Liberty University, where he then realized his true passion lied in Law Enforcement. Before long, he enrolled and completed his police training at the Colorado Law Enforcement Training Academy (CLETA) in Delta, Colorado. He then went on to serve in various departments of the Mesa County Sheriff's Office in Grand Junction, Colorado, including working on a joint task force between the DEA and Sheriff's Office.
In 1988, Orris met Stephanie Chaffin, whom he married on August 11, 1990. Orris continued working in the police force until 2003, when he moved his family to Cimarron, where he then became the owner of a small business. Orris, an avid Denver Broncos fan, enjoyed spending his free time golfing and bowling with his close friends. However, he would never let his commitments get in the way of attending each and every one of his sons' many school activities.
Orris was a member of the Cimarron United Methodist Church, National Sheriff's Association, the United States Bowling Congress (USBC), and the Dodge City Country Club. Additionally, he was a board member on the Cimarron Golf Club and served as a City Council Member.
He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, of Cimarron; two sons, Joey Franzitta, of Ottawa, Kansas, and Nick Franzitta, of Omaha, Nebraska; brother, Jim Nusbaum, of Klamath River, California; two sisters, Mary Rodriguez and husband Carlos, of Lake Station, Indiana, and Shella Price and husband Cary, of Denver, Colorado; brother-in-law, Chuck Searcy, of Grand Junction, Colorado; and his many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sherri Searcy.
Orris's Funeral service will be held at Cimarron United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Mike Keating presiding. Family and friends are invited to watch the live stream via Swaim Funeral Chapel's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/swaimfuneralchapel/.
Due to COVID 19, social distancing will be encouraged. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, in Cimarron on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 1:00-8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to the Cimarron United Methodist Church or Cimarron Golf Club, in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.