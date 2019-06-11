|
FOWLER – Oscar E. Penka, age 80, passed away Friday morning, June 7, 2019, at the Minneola District Hospital, Minneola, Kansas.
He was born July 30, 1938, at rural Ensign, Kansas, the son of Edward Douglas and Ethel Salome (Johnson) Penka. As a young boy he attended school in Fowler, graduating from Fowler High School in 1956. After his graduation, he began his career in farming, ranching, and custom cutting.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, the National Rifle Association, and the Farm Bureau. He enjoyed dancing, playing cards, raising cattle, and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by a stepson Bruce Hensley of Grove, Oklahoma; a brother Bob Penka (Leah) of Ensign, Kansas; three sisters, Mina Jones of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Mary Alice Lee (Gene) of Rigby, Idaho, and Veva Immroth (Gary) of Blackfoot, Idaho; several nieces and nephews; and a recently adopted granddaughter, Lindsey Teeters.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, David Jones; and a niece.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the United Methodist Church, Fowler. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. with the family present from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at Fidler-Orme-Bachman Mortuary, Meade. Interment will follow the services at the Johnson Cemetery, rural Ensign, Kansas.
The family would welcome memorials to the National Rifle Association in care of the funeral home.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on June 11, 2019
