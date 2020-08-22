Oscar Ramirez Velez, 54, died Monday August 17, 02020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. He was born January 20, 1966 at Guerrero, Mexico, the son of Gregorio Ramirez Perez and Abigail Ramirez Gonzalez.
Oscar enjoyed Soccer, Boxing and being around his dogs. He loved helping people out and was a family man and always wanted to spend time with his wife, kids and all his extended family. He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City.
On December 19, 2002 he married Angelica Cortez at Dodge City. She survives. Other survivors include: his two sons Oscar Ramirez Jr. and Esteban Ramirez both of Dodge City; 2 brothers, Gregorio and Jose A. Ramirez Velez; 4 sisters, Mary, Natividad, M. Guadalupe and Blanca Arely Ramirez Velez. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Vigil service will be at 7:00 pm Monday, August 25, 2020 at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am Tuesday at the church with Fr. Wesley Schawe presiding. Friends may call Monday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. Burial will follow the service in Maple Grove Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to the Oscar Ramirez Velez Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.