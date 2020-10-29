Patricia Ann Rau, 91 of Garden Plain, Kans. passed away on October 26, 2020. She was born on June 14, 1929 to the late Peter and Helen (Mertes) Kerschen in Colwich, Kans.

She married John Rau on October 30, 1945 in Colwich, Kans. They were owner/operator of the Western Auto Store in Garden Plain. She loved to garden and bake. She is also preceded in death by her husband, John; brother Walter Kerschen; sisters Lucille Brewer, Mildred Murray, Margaret Becker, Virginia Breitenbach; great-grandson Nathan Doll; son-in-law Les Schauvliege.

Survived by sons David and Beth, Darrell and Paula, Danny and Ann; daughter Sandy and Doug Maynard, Connie and Max Behee; 18 grandchildren, 37 great-grandchildren and one on the way, 4 great-great-grandchildren and 2 on the way.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Kans; Private Family Funeral Mass on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St Anthony Catholic Church, Garden Plain, Kans. Memorial established with Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice.

