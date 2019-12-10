Home

Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Cimarron
102 N Main Street
Cimarron, KS 67835
(620) 855-2465
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Cimarron
102 N Main Street
Cimarron, KS 67835
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church
Cimarron, KS
Patricia "Pat" Culver


1935 - 2019
CIMARRON - Patricia "Pat" Culver, 84, died Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hill Top House in Bucklin.
She was born October 6, 1935, the youngest daughter of Carl and Ina (Gilmore) Thomas, Sr. She was a graduate of Cimarron High School and a lifetime Cimarron resident. On May 12, 1954, she married Robert O. Culver at the First Christian Church in Cimarron. Robert and Pat owned and operated Culver Insurance in Cimarron. Pat was also a homemaker and was a member of the First Christian Church.
Survivors include: her son, Robert D. Culver and wife Lori, Smithfield, Utah; her daughter, Sandra (Culver) Schadegg and husband Gary, Cimarron; 2 brothers, Art Thomas and wife Mary Lou, Las Vegas, Nevada, Fankie Thomas, Bedford, Texas; 8 grandchildren, Mathew and wife Stacy, Michael and Erica, Maxwell and wife Christiana, Trenton and wife Brandy, Jessica and husband Jason, Kirk, Jacy and husband Saul and Jardy; and 14 great grandchildren, Gracie, Madiyn, Jaxon, Hazel, Cooper, Haiven, Olivia, Prezlee, Kyla, Emily, Thomas, Jentry and Bronx, and Nyx.
She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Ina Thomas her husband, Robert O. Culver on January 24, 2013, three brothers, Carl Thomas, Jr., Charles Thomas and Darrell Thomas and a sister, Virginia Thomas Korf-Melton.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Cimarron with David Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Cimarron Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Cimarron.
The family suggests memorials to Hill Top House in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 446, Cimarron, Kansas 67835. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 10, 2019
