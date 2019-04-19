|
|
DODGE CITY - Patricia D. Bryan, 72, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Trinity Manor in Dodge City.
She was born December 11, 1946 at Galax, Virginia, the daughter of John Edward and Josie Marie (Largen) Redd. She lived in Texas before moving to Garden City and in 1994 she moved to Dodge City. She worked as a waitress.
She was a member of the NASCAR Club and enjoyed watching the races. She was also a Pen Pal for American Soldiers and especially loved her cats.
On June 6, 1997 she married Harold Bryan at Dodge City. He survives.
Other survivors include: 2 sons, Ed Martin and wife Stefanie, Washington State and James Martin and wife Misty, Dodge City; 2 daughters, Ruth Saunders and campanion, Erik Hein, Great Bend and Dana Castillo and husband Hugo, Liberal; her sister, Rebecca Via, North Carolina; 14 grandchildren, Sean M. Martin, James M. Darrow, Kendra C. Cresswell, Joshua C. Cresswell-Martin, Keith Cresswell, Claudia Castillo, Isaac Castillo, Abigail Castillo, Jessika Castillo, Jaymi Castillo, Josh Hendershot, Ashley Decker, Brittany Hendershot and Kaitlyn Rennee Martin; 6 great grandchildren; and very close friends, Jerry and Honey Hunter, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm Friday, April 19, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Rev. Dick Robbins officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Dodge City. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Ford County Humane Society in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 19, 2019