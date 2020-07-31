Patricia Jean "Pat" Woods, 64, of Arkansas City, KS passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center in Wichita. Funeral services have been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Bucky Sitsler will officiate. Friends may greet the family Thursday evening at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with social distancing guidelines in affect. Cremation will take place following the funeral.
Pat was born April 11, 1956, Virgil P. and Beatrice L. (Huffman) Woods in Hutchinson, KS. She grew up and attended schools in Arkansas City.
On August 25, 1972, she married Charles R. Wagner II in Arkansas City where the couple made their home. They had two children Charles "Rick", and Michele. The couple later divorced. Pat later married Donald Davis in Dodge City where they made their home. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Pat was a homemaker and housewife. She also worked for Country Mart, Wal-Mart, and Dillons in the deli until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing and traveling, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son Charles "Rick" Wagner III and wife Shannon; daughter Michele Rocha and partner, Travis Cook all of Arkansas City, KS; sisters Sharon Dempewolf of Topeka, KS; Marsha Brown of Wichita, KS; 5 grandchildren, Samuel, Paul, Alexis, Emma Rose, Braxton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Joe Dale Woods, and husband Don.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made towards the funeral expenses. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.rindt-erdman.com.