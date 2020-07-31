1/1
Patricia Jean "Pat" Woods
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Jean "Pat" Woods, 64, of Arkansas City, KS passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Via Christi St. Francis Medical Center in Wichita. Funeral services have been scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory. Pastor Bucky Sitsler will officiate. Friends may greet the family Thursday evening at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with social distancing guidelines in affect. Cremation will take place following the funeral.
Pat was born April 11, 1956, Virgil P. and Beatrice L. (Huffman) Woods in Hutchinson, KS. She grew up and attended schools in Arkansas City.
On August 25, 1972, she married Charles R. Wagner II in Arkansas City where the couple made their home. They had two children Charles "Rick", and Michele. The couple later divorced. Pat later married Donald Davis in Dodge City where they made their home. He preceded her in death in 2002.
Pat was a homemaker and housewife. She also worked for Country Mart, Wal-Mart, and Dillons in the deli until her retirement. She enjoyed sewing and traveling, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her son Charles "Rick" Wagner III and wife Shannon; daughter Michele Rocha and partner, Travis Cook all of Arkansas City, KS; sisters Sharon Dempewolf of Topeka, KS; Marsha Brown of Wichita, KS; 5 grandchildren, Samuel, Paul, Alexis, Emma Rose, Braxton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Joe Dale Woods, and husband Don.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made towards the funeral expenses. Contributions may be made through the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.rindt-erdman.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home
100 E Kansas Ave
Arkansas City, KS 67005
(620) 442-3210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rindt-Erdman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved