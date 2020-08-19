SPEARVILLE, KS- Patricia Jo Ann Hawkins, 74, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City. She was born on April 29, 1946 at Dodge City, Kansas to Forest and Eilene (McCabe) Gilbert.
Pat spent most of her life in Dodge City. She belonged to St. Andrew Church in Wright, Kansas and was also a member of the Women's Auxiliary, Red Hat Society, and the KNEA. She enjoyed teaching and taught almost every subject, including swimming. She was a fantastic teacher who loved each and every student that she had the privilege of teaching. She enjoyed doing ceramics, playing dominoes at the Senior Center with friends, attending Bingo, and going to card parties. She loved her grandkids more than anything and never met a stranger. She was also an incredibly talented "gifter," as she knew how to make or pick out the perfect gift for everyone. She was always up for a road trip or an adventure and she had plenty of both.
On June 5, 1970, she married Drennon Hawkins at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Dodge City, Kansas.
Pat is survived by her husband, a son, Justin Sean Hawkins and wife Neriamee Castañares Hawkins; a daughter, Heather Jones and husband Jeffrey; three grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, and Julia; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Glenna Birzer, and two brothers, Forest and Stephen Gilbert.
A vigil service will be held at 7:00 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020 at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Wright. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am Friday, August 21, 2020 at the church with Fr. Ted Stoecklein presiding. Inurnment will follow at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Ft. Dodge. There will be no public viewing as cremation has taken place.
The family understands if you do not attend services and instead send condolences due to coronavirus pandemic. She was loved near and far during her life and they are aware of that, even if you are not present at services. If you do plan to attend, please plan to wear a mask to protect all other attendees. The family suggests memorials to Scholarship America in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14 th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.