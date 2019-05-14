|
|
MINNEOLA - Patricia "Patty" L. Denison, 74 died, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Minneola District Hospital.
She was born September 2, 1944 in Dodge City, the daughter of John E. and Lena M. (Amend) Millett. She was a lifetime area resident. She was a homemaker and did artistry also.
She was a member of CrossWalk Christian Church, and the Garden Club both in Minneola. Patty enjoyed quilting, arts and crafts, photography and animals. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren most of all.
On February 14, 1982 she married Chuck Denison in Minneola. He survives.
Survivors also include: her 2 daughters, Angela Ratzlaff and husband Scott, Minneola and Amanda Strunk and husband Joe, Maize, Kansas; 9 Grandchildren and 5 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the CrossWalk Christian Church with Brad Kefauver officiating. Burial will follow in the Appleton Township Cemetery, Minneola. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Minnis Mortuary, Minneola.
The family suggests memorials to Minneola Long Term Care in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 459, Minneola, Kansas 67865. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on May 14, 2019