Dodge City - Patricia "Pat" Stanley, 87, went home to be with the Lord July 20, 2020 at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. She was born on July 23, 1932 at Herrington, Kansas the daughter of Daniel and Edith (Wilson) Sullivan.
She married John Neal "Jack" Stanley Jr. on June 24, 1951 in Dodge City, he preceded her in death on January 4, 2001. Mrs. Stanley was a very dedicated volunteer for Birthright of Dodge City. She taught grief share classes at the First Christian Church for many years and also was a faithful mentor for many young people in the community. Mrs. Stanley loved painting, gardening, sewing and spending time with her family in her spare time. She was very passionate about helping people in need whenever she could.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Dodge City, Women's Circle at First Christian Church, Ford County Extension Club.
She is survived by one daughter Kathy Otken and husband Tim of Springfield, Illinois; three sons Patrick Stanley and wife Deborah of Dodge City; Scott Stanley and wife Starla of Ogden, Utah; Tom Stanley and wife Carla of Dodge City. She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren and twenty three great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; three grandsons Aaron Patrick Stanley,Caleb Neal Stanley and Roman Gabriel Nerone as well as one brother James Roger Sullivan.
Due to the COVID 19 pandemic the family is having a private graveside service at Maple Grove Cemetery with Jared Moore presiding. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to First Christian Church in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.