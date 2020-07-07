1/1
Paul A. Bean
1934 - 2020
GREAT BEND - Paul A. Bean, 86, passed away unexpectedly June 16, 2020, at Hays, Kansas. He was born January 31, 1934, in Dodge City, Kansas, to Jay W. & Mildred (Scothorn) Bean. He married Norma Trent in Great Bend, Kansas, at the Presbyterian Church, April 19, 1957. To this marriage were two children, Gregory A. Bean and Paula L. (Bean) Schwartzkopf.
After being in the Army, he went to work for Dillons, retiring as manager. He opened a Yamaha motorcycle shop. Paul enjoyed life and going fishing with his nephew Daniel Trent, planting flowers and gardening, and going to casinos.
Survivors include, his daughter, Paula Schwartzkopf and companion Tim Newby; one grandson, Jay A. Schwartzkopf and companion Rebbecca Demel; two sister in laws, Karen Rader and Theresa Trent; his best friend and yellow lab, Henry; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jay and Mildred; his wife of 61 years, Norma; and a son, Greg Bean.
As per his wishes, cremation has taken place, there will be no viewing. Services are planned for a later date at Fort Dodge Veteran's Cemetery, Dodge City. Memorials are suggested to the Golden Belt Humane Society, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent and notice viewed at www.bryantfh.net.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home 1425 Patton Road Great Bend, Kansas 67530.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bryant Funeral Home
1425 Patton Road
GREAT BEND, KS 67530-3187
(620) 793-3525
