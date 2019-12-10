|
DODGE CITY - Paul C.Jolliff, Sr., (an awesome Dad) 81, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Western Plains Medical Complex, Dodge City.
He was born August 15, 1938 in Saline County, Missouri, the son of Wilbur and Ruby (Lemm) Jolliff. He married Betty Sue Johnston at Marshall, Missouri on October 20, 1963. He worked in the concrete industry at a truck driver for 55 years. He drove for Saco Ready Mix and then Marshall Ready Mix both in Marshall. Then they moved to Dodge City in September of 1970. There he worked for Austin Const. Broce-O'Dell, J-A-G and Dodge City Concrete until retiring on December 24, 2015.
He enjoyed fishing, camping and building models. Most of all he was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather.
Survivors include: his wife of 56 years, Betty Sue; 2 sons, Paul C. Jolliff, Jr, Dodge City and W. Allen Jolliff and wife Michelle, Dodge City; 2 grandsons, Brandon Edmunds and wife Sarah, Brighton, Colorado and Cory Edmunds and wife Amanda, Dodge City; 10 great grandchildren, Nevaeh M, Lynix M, Findley A, Wren E, Anabelle O, Gideon R, Emalyn M, Stanley C, Degory W, and Luther J.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Albert Jolliff and a sister, Della Jolliff.
Memorial service will be at 1:00 pm Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Dr. Justin Hayes, officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel.
The family suggests memorials to the Paul Jolliff, Sr. Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 10, 2019