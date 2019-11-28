|
|
Hanston – Paul Dean Wasko, 57, passed away November 26, 2019 at Hodgeman County Health Center, Jetmore.
He was born July 16, 1962 in Wichita, the son of Richard Dean and Sonja Marie Fagen Wasko. A lifetime area resident, he was a farmer/rancher.
He was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, Hanston, the Hodgeman County Farm Bureau where he served as a board member for thirty plus years and also served on the state level.
On January 21, 1989, he married Judy Ravenstein in Jetmore. She survives.
Other survivors include: his parents, Richard and Sonja Wasko, Hanston; three daughters, Cassandra (Jake) Miller, Culbertson, NE, Rachel (Drew) Reida, Wichita, Sara (Zach Hendrixson) Wasko, Jetmore; brother, Kurt (Kim) Wasko, Winfield, Ronna (George) Schmidt, Tribune, Donna (Chad) Kirk, Minneola; two grandchildren, Jaax Reida and Cora Miller as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Hanston. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the church with Father John Forkuoh presiding. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Beckwith Funeral Home, Jetmore. Burial will be in the Hanston Cemetery, Hanston.
Memorials may be given to Hodgeman County Farm Bureau Scholarship Fund in care of Beckwith Funeral Home, Box 663 Jetmore, KS 67854. Condolences may be left at www.beckwithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 28, 2019