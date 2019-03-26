|
|
Mullinville- Paul Vernon Sherer, 78, died March 15, 2019 in Banner Baywood Hospital, Mesa, Arizona. He was born November 2, 1940 in Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Ralph Vernon and Virginia Y. (Douglass) Sherer. A lifetime Mullinville, Kansas resident, Paul graduated from Mullinville High School in 1958 and earned a B.S. degree in Agriculture from Kansas State University. He was a farmer and rancher. Paul was a 50 year member of both the Masonic Lodge and the Order of the Eastern Star, the Mullinville United Methodist Church, TKE fraternity at KSU and served on the Mullinville School Board and several other agriculture and community boards. On July 15, 1962 Paul married Carol Heer in Garden City, Kansas. She survives. Other survivors include three daughters: Pam Rhodes (Tony), Mullinville, Stephanie Boullin (Laurent), Clarkston, Michigan, Rebecca Sherer (Geoff Clarry), Fort Lauderdale, Florida, five grandchildren Emmaline and Olivia Boullin and Reid, Regan and Kellie Rhodes, one brother George Sherer (LuAnn) Pratt, Kansas, three sisters Jane Hibbs (Gary), Topeka, Kansas, Ginny Garver (Frank) and Christy Meisner (Ken) all of Overland Park, Kansas and four nephews and six nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorial services and celebration of Paul's life will be held 11:00 am Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Mullinville United Methodist Church, Mullinville with Pastor Mark Fillmore presiding. A memorial for Paul Sherer has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502, please indicate fund M47254. To make a gift online, go to www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials. Or in care of Fleener Funeral Home, PO Box 41, Greensburg, Kansas 67054-0041.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 26, 2019