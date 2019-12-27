|
|
Paul Vincent Urbom, 67, Topeka, Kansas, died after a brief battle with cancer on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Stormont Vail Hospital, where he received excellent and compassionate care by all who attended him.
Born March 28, 1952, in Dodge City, Kansas to Stanley J. and Mary Loyola 'Loy' Urbom, Paul grew up surrounded by his three brothers, one sister and lots of family and friends. He loved playing basketball and baseball as well as trips to Colorado to visit cousins. He graduated from Saint Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City where he played basketball. Paul met Kathleen Ridgway at college and were married May 20, 1973. Paul and Kathleen moved to Topeka in 1974, where they raised their five children.
Paul was a born teacher and coach. He was employed in that capacity at Most Pure Heart of Mary Grade School and then Hayden High School. After teaching, he moved into management at Payless Shoe Source and then Josten's Printing and Publishing until a career change sent him into sales with Feist Yellow Book out of Kansas City, Kansas. Teaching called him once again, and in 2011 he obtained his master's degree in Special Education from Emporia State University and returned to the classroom at Capitol City High School in Topeka from 2011 until his death. As teaching and guiding young people in education and in life were passions of his, he believed each of his students had the potential to learn and grow in academics and in character.
Paul was an active and well-respected deacon of the congregation of the United Church of God in Kansas City, Kansas. He was a summer youth camp leader where he again used his talents as a teacher to share the love of Christ with youth across the region.
Paul's deep love of service was demonstrated through his lifelong commitment to taking action. He volunteered for many years as Area Director of Shawnee County Special Olympics where he thoroughly enjoyed coordinating events as well as meeting and supporting those amazing families. Paul was a referee /umpire in recent years and enjoyed sharing his love of sports in this capacity.
Paul is predeceased by his parents, Stanley and Mary Loyola 'Loy' Urbom, brother Robert James Urbom, father-in-law, John J. Ridgway II, and granddaughter, Maisy Anne Hartmann.
Paul is survived by a large, close, loving family: his wife, Kathleen; children, Holly and Luis Palacio, Olathe KS, Mandy and Kevin Wiltse, Timken KS, Anne and Jake Hartmann, Shawnee KS, Anders and Sidra Urbom, El Portal FL, and Nick Urbom and Barry Greenfield, Los Angeles CA; grandchildren, Anna, Daniel and Michael Palacio, Maitland, Maddie and Macie Wiltse, Dylan, Keira and Marvin Hartmann, and Alanea, Azureene, Andersson and Aerdisen Urbom; brothers, Mike Urbom (Syd), John (Jeannette) Urbom, Jim (Tom Paul) Urbom; sister, Carol (Dave) Kuhns; mother-in-law, Nancy H. Ridgway; beloved brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Visitation will be this Thursday, December 26th, from 5-7 p.m. at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. The funeral service will be Friday, December 27th, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, 801 SW Westchester Road, Topeka.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to United Youth Camps or United Church of God Good Works in c/o the funeral home. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 27, 2019