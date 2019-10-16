|
Valley Memorial-Holly, CO - Paul Ward White, age 83, born August 9, 1936 passed away on October 13, 2019, at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis hospital in Wichita, Kansas.
Paul was born in Dodge City, KS. He grew up in Kingsdown, KS and graduated from Kingsdown High School. Paul then graduated from Kansas State University in Manhattan, KS. While there he started dating Myrtle Elsie Holliday.
Paul married Myrtle on June 11, 1960 in Manhattan, KS at the First Presbyterian Church. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Hutchinson, KS and then Garden City, KS. While living in Garden City, KS they welcomed Kevin to their family in 1963. They then moved to Syracuse, KS where they welcomed Michelle into the family in 1966. Myrtle and Paul were married for 57 years.
Paul was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Syracuse where he had served as a Trustee, a Member of the Session, sang in the choir and sponsored the youth group.
Paul was a member of Syracuse Lodge #309 A.F. and A.M., and served as a dad for the Rainbow Girls. He also played in several bridge groups in the community. Paul was the voice of the Syracuse Bulldog Football Team for 30 plus years. Paul had served on the Hamilton County Library Board, and City Zoning Commission. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren and the coffee crew that met in various places around Syracuse. Paul was known to spend his free time on the golf course until his health made it impossible.
Paul worked for a couple of COOP exchanges in the accounting department before becoming an agent for Farm Bureau Insurance. After Paul left Farm Bureau he owned and operated the local Western Auto store for several years. Having been given the opportunity to start farming which was his first love he closed down the Western Auto store.
Paul was involved in the student exchange program with a sister school in Mexico. Paul and Myrtle hosted 3 different daughters, Adriana, Susana, and Jessica while they attended school in Syracuse. He and Myrtle also sponsored trips to Mexico as well as hosting other students.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Avis White, wife, Myrtle and grandson, Corbin Wayne Lillibridge-White.
He is survived by his son, Kevin of Roeland Park, KS; daughter, Michelle and partner, Steve Buchanan of Syracuse, KS; grandson, Kendrick and wife, Lindsey of Elkhart, KS; brothers, Lee and Julie White of Poway, CA, Roy and Linda White of Little Elm, TX, Hal and Marilyn White of Kingsdown, KS, and John and Carolyn White of South Jordan, UT.
Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Syracuse, KS on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. (MT). Interment will follow at the Syracuse Cemetery with Masonic Rites. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. also at the church and from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, October 17, 2019.
Memorials can be made to the Syracuse Bulldog Football Program or Hamilton County Library in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, PO Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052.
For more information or to leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
