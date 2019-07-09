|
|
Spearville – Paula Kay Zachman, 74, gained her wings on June 8, 2019 at the Derby Health and Rehab Center after a short battle with cancer.
Paula was born May 3, 1945 at Liberal, Kansas to Paul & Ethel "Velma" Sims Park.
Paula was raised in Liberal where she graduated from Liberal High School in 1963. Paula married Truman Slatten in 1963 and later Royce Rodgers in 1983, they both preceded her in death. Paula married Claude Zachman, January 16, 1992, he survives.
Paula began working for NCI in Liberal in 1969 in the safety department for the drivers where she worked until she retired. She then began working for HyPlains Dressed Beef in Dodge City, who was later purchased by National Beef of Kansas City. Paula drove to the Liberal National Beef for two years before transferring to the plant in Dodge City where she worked up until she became too ill to work. Paula was an icon at National Beef, as she knew the ins and outs of several entities' including the employee meat sales. Paula will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Other survivors include: a daughter, Kathy and husband Randy Stark of Wichita, a grandson Kenneth Stark (Elizabeth), Denver Co, 3 step children: Aaron Zachman, Nathan and wife Jana & Serena Shields and husband Larry. Two step grandchildren: Melinda Shields & Amanda Shields.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Tammy Lee Slatten who was 16 days old at the time of her death. Her parents, Paul & Velma Park, her Grandparents, Charles & Pearl Park & Lola & John Sims.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City, with Reverend Jerre Nolte officiating. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Friday at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to the Paula Zachman Memorial Fund to be designated at a later date in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 9, 2019