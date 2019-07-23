|
|
BUCKLIN - Paulette Irene DuPree (Kreie) 71, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Minneola.
She was born on October 30, 1947 to Jess Kreie and Nellie (Copeland) Kreie at Dodge City.
She attended school in Dodge City. Paulette waitressed at various places but enjoyed her waitressing the most at the Lamplighter Club in Dodge City and the 54 Club in Minneola. She worked as a nurse aide and director of activities at the Hilltop House in Bucklin. She did secretarial/ receptionist work at Bucklin Chiropractic. She was a Cosmetologist and salon owner of Scissor Palace in Dodge City. She volunteered with various clubs and groups through the years. She loved going to the car races and watching family members race, going to concerts, listening to oldies and dancing to Elvis and Garth Brooks, gardening, crocheting, but the things she loved the most was spending time with family especially her kids and grandkids. She had a lot of wisdom that she shared especially with her grandkids and great grandkids.
She married Donald DuPree on May 26, 1969 in Enid Oklahoma. He survives.
Survivors also include: 1 son, Don DuPree Jr. wife Teresa, Bucklin; 2 daughters, Julie Taylor Birney husband Carl, Bucklin, and Lori DuPree and companion Jeff Wiens, Hutchinson; 1 sister, Delores Bernash, Ashland; 2 brothers, Bud Kreie companion Helen, Ashland, and Don Kreie, Hutchinson; 2 brother-in-laws, Raymond DuPree wife Shirley, Dodge City, and Don Steele, Kinsley; and 1 sister-in-law, Ellen Ann Cranmer, Colorado; 12 grandkids and 14 great grandkids.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 1 brother, Estel Kreie, 3 sisters Vera Culver, Rosey Mowdy, Shirley Kreie, and her daughter, Lena Ann Meredith.
Funeral Services will be at 10:00 am Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Bucklin Community Church with Scott Tilley officiating. Burial will follow in the Ford Cemetery. Visitation with the family present will be Tuesday from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Minnis Mortuary, Bucklin.
The family suggests memorials to Heartspring (leading provider of services and therapies for children of special needs and developmental disabilities) in care of Minnis Mortuary, P.O. Box 516, Bucklin, Kansas 67834. Condolences may be sent to www.minnismortuary.net.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on July 23, 2019