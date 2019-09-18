Home

Ziegler Funeral Chapel - Dodge City
1901 N. 14th Avenue
Dodge City, KS 67801
(620) 225-0518
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
1961 - 2019
Peter Marshall Obituary
DODGE CITY - Peter Marshall, 57, died Thursday, September 12, 2019 at his home in Dodge City.
He was born December 26, 1961 the son of James Robert, Sr. and Patricia Josephine (Tall Chief) Marshall.
Survivors include: his son, Vincent Marshall and fiancé Jami Huse, Dodge City; 2 sisters, Elizabeth Strain and husband Steve and Linda Marshall both of Spearville; 2 brothers, James Jr. Marshall and wife Val, Larned and Patrick Marshall and wife Cari, Utah; and his granddaughter, Faelynn Huse, Dodge City.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Paul Marshall and a sister, Juanita Marshall.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City. A private memorial service for family will be held at a later date. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place.
The family suggests memorials to the Peter Marshall Memorial Fund in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Sept. 18, 2019
