Petra Diaz Terrazas was born on June 29, 1955 in La Colorada, Zacatecas and laid to rest on December 4, 2019 in Pueblo, Colorado after a long battle of cancer.
Petra is survived by her husband of 43 years, Gustavo M. Terrazas, and her three children Corina (Lawrence) Rodriguez, Cecilia Terrazas and José Alonso (Emily) Terrazas. She had 6 grandchildren; Ernesto, Anysa, Saige, Mia, Isabel and Judah.
Petra was the youngest of 10 girls.
She was a devoted wife, mother and friend. She was an active member at First United Methodist Church. Petra was adored by many with her mutable characteristics in cooking for others to loving her dogs; especially "Pirate."
She will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Let's celebrate the fact that she is in peace with her creator the Lord Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be held at Imperial Gardens cemetery in Pueblo, Colorado on Friday, Dec. 13 at 2 p.m.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 12, 2019