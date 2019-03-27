|
Phillip Wade Briney, 52, of Kansas City, KS passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
He was born February 13, 1967, in Dodge City, KS the son of Bill Briney and Marcy Singleton.
On October 20, 2003, he married the love of his life Dawn.
Phillip worked as a firefighter and paramedic early in his career. He attended Cameron University where he played football. He later studied in a bridge program to receive his degree in nursing. He worked at Lawrence Memorial Hospital for seven years as a Registered Nurse and became manager of the Vascular Access department. He not only helped people through his career, but also helped anyone who needed it at any time. He was a selfless, giving, and generous person. He had an infectious smile and kind heart which made an impact on so many throughout his life. Phillip was also very strong. He enjoyed weightlifting, educating others, and improving himself always. Not only was he strong physically, he also was the rock for his family. His family came first before anything.
He enjoyed cooking for them and spending all the time he could with them. Some of his other hobbies included spending time outdoors fishing, sampling craft beers and breweries, and watching football. He was both a Patriots and Chiefs fan. He was loved by so many, especially by those who called him husband, dad, and "glampa". His spirit will continue to live on through his family.
He is preceded in death by his father, Bill. He leaves behind his wife of fifteen years, Dawn; four children, Nick Briney and fiancé Britni of Olathe, KS, Clint Miller and fiancé Sami of Kansas City, MO, Bret Wilson of Dodge City, KS, and Katelyn Burke and husband Austin of Kansas City, KS; two granddaughters, Saraya and Harper; mother Marcy Sanders; brother, Rick Briney; two sisters, Marilyn Ellis and Debbie Burnett; and many other great friends and family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Maple Hill Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will be at the Maple Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Family's GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/phillips-briney039s-celebration-of life&rcid=r01-155330463332-f52abc64c3ca44cf&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_w.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 27, 2019