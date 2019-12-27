|
|
DODGE CITY - Phyllis Ann Kirmer, 65, died December 21, 2019 at Reflection Living, Dodge City. She was born on December 9, 1954 at Dodge City, the daughter of Herman and Vera (Brack) Stude.
Phyllis grew up on a farm in Hodgeman County and attended a one room school house called Schoen School. She later graduated from Dodge City High School and Dodge City Community College. Phyllis then attended and graduated from Ft. Hays State College with a degree in accounting. On November 8th, 1980 she married Kevin Kirmer at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Dodge City. She worked for the Social Security Administration office in Dodge City for 38 years.
She was a member of the Holy Cross Lutheran Church of Dodge City.
Phyllis is survived by her husband, Kevin Kirmer of the home; two brothers, Alvin Stude and wife Cindy and Jerry Stude and wife Arlene; a sister, Carolyn Stude; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church on Monday December 30, 2019 at 2:00 PM with Rev. Randall Jahnke presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday December 29, 2019 from Noon to 6:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 4:00 to 6:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Holy Cross Lutheran Church Building Fund or Hospice of the Prairie both in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Dec. 27, 2019