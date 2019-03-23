|
DODGE CITY - R. Loreen Pruett, 96, died March 20, 2019 at Sun Porch Nursing Home, Dodge City. She was born on December 15, 1922 at Lakin, the daughter of Rolland Bane and Trudy Maud (Hayzlett) Shepherd.
Loreen was a graduate of Macksville High School. On May 24, 1940 she married Maynard "Bud" LaVern Pruett at Macksville. In 1942 they moved to Dodge City where she has resided since. She owned and operated Pruett's Upholstery and her husband Bud owned and operated Pruett's Glass both in Dodge City. They had many good years working side by side together running their own businesses.
She was a member of the First Christian Church of Dodge City, Women of the Moose and Rebekah Lodge both of Dodge City.
Loreen is survived by her son, Dale Pruett and wife Patty of Dodge City; two granddaughters, Kelly Ware and husband Melvin of Topeka, and Brandi Pruett and Justin Temaat of Dodge City; three great grandchildren, Natalie Leon of Dodge City, Trey and Dayton Ware of Topeka; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bud Pruett; a daughter, Jacqueline Jean Pruett; two sisters, Ruth Wolf and Vera Railsback; and two brothers, Rolland and Ralph Shepherd.
Funeral service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Monday March 25, 2019 at 10:30 AM with Dusty Cookson presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel on Sunday March 24, 2019 from Noon to 4:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Sunporch Van Fund in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Mar. 23, 2019