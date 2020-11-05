1/
Randall Lee Kirk
1949 - 2020
{ "" }
BUCKLIN – Randall Lee Kirk, 71, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Wichita.
Randy was born October 12, 1949 at Dodge City, the son of Harold and Shirley (Johnson) Kirk. He was a 1967 graduate of Bucklin High School and attended Ft. Hays State University before joining the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War. He was a lifetime Bucklin resident and was a farmer and stockman. Randy operated Kirk Brothers Auction along side his dad and uncle, Harlan Kirk
Randy was a member of the Bucklin United Methodist Church and American Legion Julius F. Troehmel Post 269, Bucklin. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved attending his grandchildren's activities.
On March 29, 1970 he married Susan ""Sue"" Scott at the Kingsdown Presbyterian Church.
Survivors include: his wife of 50 years, Sue, Bucklin; their 3 children, Becky Price and husband Travis, Bucklin, Tyler Kirk and wife Lori, Bucklin and Wade Kirk and wife Sarah, Dodge City; 8 grandchildren, Abbi Vanderree and husband Landon, Janae Powell and husband Trever, Scott Price, Halli Price, Maci Kirk, Lucas Kirk, Cami Kirk and Emmerson Kirk; his father, Bucklin; 2 great grandchildren, Kendall Vanderree and Baby Powell; and 2 sisters-in-law, Gena Kirk, Bucklin and Kris Flemming, Dodge City; 2 brothers-in-law, Jim Scott and wife Jan, Dodge City and Rob Scott and wife Sue, Bucklin.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley and 2 brothers, Greg and Todd Kirk.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Bucklin American Legion with Scott Tilley officiating. Burial will follow in the Bucklin Cemetery with military honors by Bucklin American Legion Post 269 and Military Honors for the State of Kansas. Visitation with the family present will be Sunday from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Minnis Mortuary, Bucklin.
The family suggests memorials to American Legion Post 269 or the Bucklin High School Athletic Department both in care of Minnis Mortuary, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801. Condolences may be sent to?www.minnismortuary.net.

Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Minnis Mortuary
NOV
9
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bucklin American Legion
