Dodge City - Raul Leonard Fernandez, 90, died September 3, 2020 at his home in Dodge City. He was born on November 6, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas the son of Gonzolo and Andrea C. (Chapa) Fernandez.
Raul grew up in San Antonio, Texas. He moved to Dodge City in 1946. On April 15, 1948, he married Rita Alice Blea in Dodge City. Raul worked for the railroad and later was the warehouse manager for Casterline Seed. He played the guitar on the radio and tv with the Pisquiny combo for many years. Raul was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He never knew a stranger.
He was a member of the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Dodge City.
Raul is survived by nine children, Leonard Fernandez and wife Rachael of Dodge City, Roger Fernandez of Dodge City, Willie Fernandez and wife Dot of Lawrence, Vicki Vasquez and husband Raul of W ichita, Patty Duran and husband Gene of Dodge City, Charlie Fernandez and wife Rhonda of Dodge City, Freddie Fernandez and Diane of Topeka, James Fernandez of Dodge City, and Sylvia Danler and husband Rene of Olathe; a sister, Molly Gonzalez of Dodge City; 21 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rita; and three brothers, Raymond, Louie, and Joe Fernandez.
Vigil Service will be held at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, Dodge City on Monday, September 7, 2020 at 7:00 PM. Funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Rev. Wesley Schawe presiding. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Dodge City. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Dodge City on Monday, September 7, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Memorials are suggested to Hospice of the Prairie in care of the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, the family requests everyone to please wear a mask for the visitation and at the church. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.