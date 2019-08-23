|
|
Ellinwood, KS - Ray Robl's work is done! He was born and raised in Ellinwood, Ks., attended Fort Hays State & Washburn University, was a Knight of Columbus & devoted to his parish.
After 82 years, on August 20, 2019, he received an offer he could not refuse to join his Lord in a wonderful location where he plays cards, always holding the winning hand, golf games mean a hole in one with the best handicap, the fish are always biting and the big one never gets away, his garden is bountiful and the Chiefs and Royals never disappoint! It includes a family reunion with his parents, George and Loretta (Schartz) Robl, daughter Teresa and brother Martin.
Remaining to celebrate his life are sons Tim, Doug, Mike, Matt and Paul Robl, daughter Debbi Bush, sister Eileen Willson and brother Vernon, along with 12 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren with another on the way and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Ellinwood, Ks. At 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 24th, officiated by Father Terrance Klein. Interment will follow at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, north of Ellinwood. Vigil/Rosary service will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 23rd, also at St. Joseph's.
In lieu of flowers, Ray requested donations to St. Joseph's School Endowment Fund in care of Minnis Chapel, PO Box 246, Ellinwood, KS 67526.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Aug. 23, 2019