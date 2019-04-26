|
|
DODGE CITY- Raymond Kostick of Dodge City, Kansas (formerly of Bruce, Wisconsin) died April 20, 2019 from complications of COPD.
He was born November 22, 1926 in Lublin, Wisconsin to Pete and Katherine Kostick.
He was a graduate of Gilman High School, and on April 14, 1945 was inducted into the service of the United States Army.
After receiving the WWII Victory Ribbon, he was honorably discharged on October 24, 1946 with the grade of corporal.
Doris Addison Angel (deceased) and Raymond were married on July 3, 1948. They were parents of an infant son (deceased), another son, Joseph Raymond (deceased 1963), daughter Peggy Kostick (Dodge City, Kansas), and another daughter Penny Kostick (Dodge City, Kansas).
Raymond had many different occupations: taxi driver, logger, and working for the U.S. Government for 35 years. After his retirement in 1971, he moved the family to a farm North of Bruce, where he lived until 2015. At that time, he relocated to Dodge City, Kansas where he lived with his daughter Peggy until entering a nursing home in December of 2018.
He was preceded in death by his parents, both of his sons, a granddaughter, Elysia Ann Simpson, his wife, a brother, Fred Kostick,
and a sister, Eleanor Coffield.
Raymond is survived by his two daughters, Penny and Peggy, a brother, Roman (Gertrude) Kostick, a brother, Toby (Gloria) Kostick, three grandsons, Travis, Aaron, and Casey Simpson.
All services will take place at the Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce, Wisconsin. May 3, 2019 there will be visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. May 4, 2019 there will be visitation from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service in the Blue Hills Cemetery with military honors.
The family suggests memorials to the or flowers be sent to Nash-Jackan Funeral Home Bruce Chapel, 125 W. Arthur Ave. (P.O. Box 156) Bruce, Wisconsin 54819. Condolences may be left at www.nash-jackan.com.
Published in Dodge City Daily Globe on Apr. 26, 2019